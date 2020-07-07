Italy allows rescue ship Ocean Viking to dock after week long stand-off

Almost 200 migrants rescued by a humanitarian assist boat within the Mediterranean Sea started to depart the vessel in Sicily late on Monday after 9 days caught on the ship which noticed some try suicide and others threaten the crew.

A journalist aboard the Ocean Viking watched because the migrants, in single file and carrying backpacks, docked at Porto Empedocle on the Italian island’s western coast.

Police escorted them a brief distance to one other vessel, the place they are going to be quarantined to stop the attainable unfold of coronavirus.

The arrival of the boat chartered by charity group SOS Mediterranee capped a tense few days onboard marked by migrants leaping overboard, a suicide try and bouts of violence.

The Ocean Viking rescue ship approaches Porto Empedocle harbor, southern Italy

After being rescued in 4 separate operations on June 25 and 30, the migrants ready on the ship grew to become more and more agitated, in accordance to SOS Mediterranee, because the charity awaited the go-ahead from both Italy or Malta to dock at a secure port.

However, approval didn’t arrive till Sunday, after the group declared a state of emergency on board, including it may not assure the security of the migrants or the crew.

Soon after 6pm, the Ocean Viking docked on the port immediately in entrance of Italian ferry Moby Zaza, the place the migrants will wait out a two-week quarantine interval.

Earlier on Monday, a separate group of 169 migrants disembarked from the Moby Zaza after a two-week quarantine.

Thirty of the group – all of whom had been rescued final month by Sea-Watch, one other humanitarian group – examined constructive for coronavirus and can stay on the ferry in an remoted ‘pink zone’ space.

SOS Mediterranee spent most of Monday ready roughly 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the coast earlier than being allowed to dock, because it warned that tensions had been rising and the long wait was ‘amplifying dangers on board’.

From the deck of the Ocean Viking, migrants who’ve waited for greater than a week to disembark may make out each the Sicilian coast and the immense ferry, the Moby Zaza, in accordance to an AFP reporter on board.

The mayor of Porto Empedocle, Ida Carmina, advised reporters that the migrants’ arrival was an excessive amount of for the economically struggling group to assist.

Migrants disembark the humanitarian assist boat Ocean Viking, chartered by charity group SOS Mediterranee, earlier than being transferred to the Italian ferry Moby Zaza

‘Now that we’re coming again, beginning tourism again up, this factor is an unbelievable blow for us,’ Carmina stated, who famous the city had reported no circumstances of coronavirus throughout Italy’s well being disaster.

The 180 migrants – from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Eritrea, Nigeria and North African nations – embody 25 minors and two ladies, considered one of whom is pregnant.

Rising rigidity culminated in fights between migrants pissed off by the long ready interval and their incapability to name their households to allow them to know they had been secure.

One migrant tried to grasp himself and two others threw themselves overboard, stated the charity.

However, the group was overjoyed once they lastly noticed the secure port.

‘It was very troublesome in Libya and I can not even clarify the enjoyment I’m feeling in the present day, it is simply unbelievable,’ Mohammad Irshad, a 22-year-old Pakistani, advised AFP.