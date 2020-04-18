Italians Play Tennis from Separate Rooftops Amid National Lockdown



Italians bought the primary piece of fine information relating to coronavirus there in weeks — however persons are properly nonetheless staying house … and getting a little bit rallying going from their rooftops.

Check out this wild scene out of Liguria, Italy the place a few extremely expert persons are actually taking part in a sport of tennis from neighboring buildings, on the roofs no much less. They’re smacking the ball throughout what should be a great 15 ft or extra between them.

Even crazier … the ball is touchdown on every rooftop house as they travel, with out it dropping down under. Now, THAT’S expertise … and social distancing ingenuity, if we do say so ourselves. Granted, they might be on a daily courtroom and be thought of protected there too.

But, contemplating Italy as a nation is simply now beginning to ease their nationwide lockdown — which labored, BTW, as each day deaths and ICU sufferers are down for the primary time in a very long time this week — we do not blame these two for going the additional mile to be aside for a match.