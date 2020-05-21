Italian woman wins Picasso worth more than $1 million in fundraising raffle – Panorama

An Italian woman gained a Picasso portray worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in a fundraising raffle overseen by public sale home Christie’s in Paris on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The initiative, “1 Picasso for 100 Euros” is organized by the Aider Les Autres (Help Others) charity, with the permission of the Picasso Administration. More than 200,000 individuals entered the raffle contest by donating 100 euros ($110) every, with Claudia Borgogno rising because the winner.

The 1921 oil portray generally known as “Nature Morte” (Still Life) had been in a personal assortment in France earlier than this raffle. It is signed by the artist in the highest left-hand nook.

The donations will probably be utilized by the NGO CARE International to construct and rehabilitate wells, washing services, and bogs in villages and colleges in Cameroon, Madagascar, and Morocco. The venture is meant to final 5 years and hopes to enhance the lives of 200,000 individuals residing in the areas.

“There are so many people who need help around the world. We wanted to make something different to enable lots of people to take part in charity actions,” mentioned Péri Cochin, a French TV host who got here up with the concept.

The initiative began in 2013, when a $1 million Picasso drawing “L’Homme au Gibus” (Man with Opera Hat) was raffled off to save lots of an historic Phoenician metropolis in Lebanon.

All proceeds from the raffle went in the direction of financing two arts and cultural initiatives in the UNESCO World Heritage metropolis, with 50,000 tickets on sale.

The winner was Jeffrey Gonano, a 25-year-previous venture supervisor in a fireplace sprinkler contracting agency from Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Another raffle is because of happen subsequent 12 months.