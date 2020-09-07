Italian stock exchange tests Rome’s appetite for intervention

Stock and bond exchanges thrive on being global, but their fortunes have also long been tied to the politics of the nation state.

This is why the industry’s top executives and dealmakers will be watching Italy, where MTS, a Milan-based platform that executes about €13.5bn of sovereign bond trades a day, and Borsa Italiana, the country’s stock exchange and home to many high-profile companies, may change hands for the first time in more than a decade.

The London Stock Exchange has earmarked the Italian businesses, prized since the UK group acquired them for €1.6bn in 2007, for potential sale as part of an effort to persuade EU regulators to approve its $27bn purchase of financial data and trading group Refinitiv — a deal the LSE has said will transform its prospects.

But a possible auction of the two linchpins of Italy’s financial markets comes just as the pandemic has sharpened the interventionist instincts of the country’s government. Earlier this year Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte strengthened Italy’s “golden share” powers, which limit foreign investment in sectors regarded as key national infrastructure. The wide-ranging definition includes everything from defence to communications.

“For Italy, for the state and central bank, the bond trading aspects are so…