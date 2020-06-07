Italian roast chicken with rosemary, anchovy, garlic and lemon butter recipe

The perfect thing for a relaxed gathering. Plenty of wine, fresh bread and a salad will be the only other items necessary.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 5 minutes
SERVES
Six to eight
INGREDIENTS
For the rosemary, anchovy, garlic and lemon butter
- 1 small tin anchovies (or 12-14 fillets)
- Zest and juice of 1 small lemon
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 200g butter
- 2 tbsp chopped rosemary
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
- Season the chicken lightly all over, inside and out.
- Put most of the butter ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth. Taste for seasoning.
- Stuff a number of the butter in the cavity, beneath the skin and all over the breast. Smear the others all over the chicken with the hands.
- Place the bird breast-side down in a roasting tin and cook for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, baste the bird all over with the juices, and change it breast-side up.
- Turn up the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6 and roast for another 20 minutes. Insert a skewer into the fattest part of the thigh and press; if the juices run clear, the bird is completed. If maybe not, then put back in the oven for a little longer.
- Once cooked, leave the bird to rest for a few minutes before carving and serving with all its delicious juices.
Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26, available in hardback & eBook). Download a copy for £15.60 from books.telegraph.co.uk.