Italian region introduces €1,000 fine for breaking quarantine – Panorama

Veneto says it’ll fine those who flout quarantine rules around €1,000, amid a brand new outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

The north-eastern region around Venice has seen infections rise before week in a outbreak traced back to a resident who returned from an overseas trip and refused to visit hospital despite showing symptoms, The Local reports.

In a brand new ordinance issued on Monday, regional governor Luca Zaia set a fine of €1,000 for anybody who breaks quarantine rules – even when they have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

If some body is caught leaving isolation to go to work, their employer is liable to cover €1,000 for every employee exposed.

Meanwhile health authorities are obliged to report anybody who tests positive but refuses to isolate to the authorities for possible criminal charges.

A 14-day quarantine is obligatory for anyone who enters Veneto from away from EU, Schengen Zone or UK. People who touch someone who tests positive for the coronavirus, or who show outward indications of being sick with Covid-19, must also self-isolate for at the very least two weeks.

On top of quarantining, those who travel for work must test negative twice before being permitted to return to their workplace as normal.

Veneto’s new ordinance comes because the region’s effective reproduction number (Rt) rose from 0.43 to at least one.63 by Friday. If a disease will be wiped out, epidemiologists say the Rt has to be below 1.