Italian prosecutors to question PM Conte over coronavirus handling – Panorama

Prosecutors are to question Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the and interior ministers over how the government handled the coronavirus pandemic, news agencies reported Wednesday.

The prosecutors from Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy region worst hit by herpes, have launched an investigation in to the crisis, that has killed over 34,000 people in Italy, according to AFP.

They are searching in particular at why a red zone was not enforced in February around the towns of Nembro and Alzano. Regional officials and the federal government blame one another for the failure.

Italy was the initial European country to be ravaged by the virus. The government imposed the country’s first red zone, round the town of Codogno, 24 hours after doctors discovered a patient positive for COVID-19.

It proceeded to turn off 10 other towns, and large regions of the north, before imposing a nationwide lockdown.

Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese will undoubtedly be called on by prosecutors in Rome later Wednesday, the Corriere della Sera and Sole 24 Ore dailies reported.

The team, lead by chief prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota, has recently questioned Lombardy region’s head Attilio Fontana and its health minister Giulio Gallera. They insist it absolutely was up to Rome to decide whether certain areas ought to be shut.

Codogno was closed on February 21. Lombardy and 14 provinces in the neighbouring regions of Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna followed on March 8, and the entire of Italy shut down two days later.

Gallera has said it absolutely was clear from February 23 that there have been a lot of cases in the areas around Nembro and Alzano, towns in the Bergamo province, but the federal government had failed to act.

Conte replied that “if Lombardy had wanted to, it could have made Alzano and Nembro red zones”.

But a scientific committee advising the government and the national health institute had warned in early March 3 that the towns should be locked down, according to the Corriere della Sera.

The Bergamo prosecutors will also speak to the top of Italy’s national health institute (ISS) Silvio Brusaferro, and the World Health Organization’s Italian government adviser Walter Ricciardi, the reports said.