Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Mercedes has been an unstoppable force over one lap in 2020, having taken pole position in each of the seven rounds held so far.

However, the ban on engine modes could throw a spanner in the works, allowing rival teams to close the gap to Mercedes – if not eclipse it to grab the top spot on the grid.

Red Bull will again be the favourite to take advantage of any drop in Mercedes’ pace, while Renault won’t be too far behind with its potent low-downforce package.

Expect Ferrari to struggle at its home ground, given the weaknesses of its 2020 power unit.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian GP qualifying session will get underway at 3pm CEST at Monza. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, September 5, 2020

: Saturday, September 5, 2020 Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Italian GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America:…