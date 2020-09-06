Italian Grand Prix, Gasly’s shock win

Starting from pole position, Hamilton led Carlos Sainz, a slow-starting Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris into Turn 1. Norris passed Bottas at the Roggia chicane, with Bottas then making a big mistake at the Lesmos, and he dropped back to sixth.

Hamilton pulled clear of the McLarens out front, but his huge lead was negated by a safety car on Lap 20 for Kevin Magnussen’s stranded Haas on the entrance to the pitlane. Hamilton pitted when the pits were declared closed, and was penalized along with Alfa’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

When the pits were open, a number of cars stayed out, while Bottas gained places from Ricciardo and a slow-stopping Perez.

Hamilton led the restart from Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and Sainz. A lap later, Leclerc had a huge accident at Parabolica – causing another safety car period and then a red flag to fix the tyre barrier. At this time, the penalties for Hamilton and Giovinazzi were revealed as 10s stop/go.

Stroll was able to change his tyres under the red flag, essentially gaining him a free pitstop.

For the standing restart, Hamilton lined up on pole ahead of Stroll, Gasly, Raikkonen, Sainz, Norris (who was investigated for slowing down too much before the pits) and Bottas. Stroll made a poor getaway and dropped to…