Italian GP, Lewis Hamilton quickest in practice

Mercedes controlled both Friday practice sessions, with Valtteri Bottas outmatching Hamilton by simply under a quarter of a 2nd in FP1.

Alex Albon was 3rd for Red Bull Racing, nearly 8 tenths off the rate, as colleague Max Verstappen crashed at the Ascari chicane, harming the front end of his cars and truck– although he had the ability to drag it back to the pits, minus its front wing.

Verstappen rejoined the session late on and wound up in 5th location, the meat in an AlphaTauri sandwich. Daniil Kvyat was an outstanding 4th fastest, with colleague Pierre Gasly in 6th. Sergio Perez was seventh for Racing Point, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris (although they set precisely the exact same time), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren).

Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari in 11 th, however colleague Sebastian Vettel suffered in 19 th— slower even than Williams FP1 pay chauffeur Roy Nissany.

In the 2nd session, Hamilton reversed his deficit to Bottas, setting the fastest time of the day at 1m20.192 s, which was 0.262 s quicker than his colleague.

Norris suffered an engine issue, which implied his soft-tyred run was postponed till completion of the session, and he leapt from 14th to 3rd, 9 tenths of a 2nd off the rate.

Gasly was 4th fastest this time, although he reported a cars and truck …