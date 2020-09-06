Italian GP: Ferrari records worst home qualifying performance since 1984

Sebastian Vettel didn’t make it out of the very first qualifying round and might just summon a lowly 17th location, while colleague Charles Leclerc made it into the 2nd qualifying round however might just declare 13th on the grid ahead of Sunday’s race.

Ferrari understood it would have a hard time for speed entering this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, however even they could not have actually anticipated things would be this bad.

Leclerc beings in 5th location in the motorists’ champion with 45 points, currently 112 points behind runaway leaderLewis Hamilton Things are even worse for four-time world champ Vettel, who just has 16 points and beings in 13th location.

In the fabricators’ standings, Ferrari remains in fifth location and a massive 203 points behind leader Mercedes.

One little silver lining for Ferrari is that its impassioned advocates– referred to as the ‘tifosi’– were not present to witness the dreadful performance, with races still being driven behind closed doors. READ: Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after Belgian GP victory “At the end, we expected it a little bit coming into the weekend,” a noticeably disappointed Leclerc informedSky Sports “We understood Spa [last weekend] and here were the 2 worst tracks for us. It’s like this … it is difficult. “For now, it resembles this and I require to draw out the optimum out of the cars and truck. It …

