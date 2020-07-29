Italian Fashion Brand Under Fire For Stupidly Racist ‘Jungle Mood’ Campaign With Black Models

Apparently, racist fashion projects are still en style regardless of the increased awareness of systemic bigotry worldwide.

The newest offender of this reductive marketing is Italian brand Marni, which got heat for its brand-new SS20 campaign that included Black models posturing beside brassy text reading “jungle mood,” “tribal amulet,” and “barefoot in the jungle” to name a few.

While the whole spread was leaking with troublesome optics– with the models styled in ethnic devices consisting of wood pendants from the Philippines, Caribbean woven turf hats, and other wood fashion jewelry (none of which are Marni, btw)– a few of the since-deleted images on the brand’s Instagram account are downright troubling; consisting of a photo that revealed a link of chains near a design’s feet looking like shackles.

Naturally, audiences on social networks felt the images mentioned racist stereotypes of Black individuals as primitive and uncivilized, with users leaving remarks like:

“Delete the entire campaign. It’s anti-black, tone deaf and race baiting.” “How many persons of color actually work for your company? As opposed to exploited day hires bka “models.” This is a rhetorical concern btw …” “This is the worst example presenting Black bodies through the white gaze. Shame on you you! What % of your staff is Black?” “What is actually wrong with you?? How did a TEAM of people approve this crap” “Literally who let this campaign run? Not one person was like “Maybe this looks racists???” I’m puzzled. Do much better” “Black people are not your props to exploit”

It’s worth keeping in mind the professional photographer Edgar Azevedo is Afro-Brazilian, while Giovanni Bianco, the art director, is Brazilian-Italian Neither has actually discussed the campaign yet, and maybe more context about the cooperation would have avoided a few of the outrage, however obviously it’s a little far too late for that.

And even since this writing, a couple of doubtful images stay on the brand’s IG page:

Of course, this isn’t the very first time a fashion brand has actually been called out for racist images. As you may keep in mind, H&M came under fire in 2018 after utilizing a young Black kid to design a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie, which remembered a history of representing Black individuals as apes and monkeys. Similarly, Gucci got heat for offering a balaclava that stimulated blackface.

So why, you might be asking, would a brand usage such an overtly racist campaign in 2020? Is it a layered commentary on the exploitation of Black bodies? Is it an any-press-is-good-press-style marketing technique? Or does it merely demonstrate how perilous bigotry still is throughout the world today?

What are your ideas on this, Perezious readers? Scroll through a few of images (listed below) and share your ideas in the remarks.