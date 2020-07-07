Italian beach nudists fined amid coronavirus enforcement

The men’s ages ranged from 43 to 68, BBC reported. Each was fined the equivalent of $3,750 for outraging public decency.

The fine comes as Italian authorities continue to enforce restrictions so that you can curb the spread of the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

ITALY KEEPS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN ORDER, BUT MANY STAYING HOME TO BE SAFE

Authorities have struggled particularly in recent weeks to stop individuals from congregating on Italy’s beaches in the northern region of Lombardy to capitalize on summer time weather. At the peak of the pandemic in March, Italy was Europe’s hardest-hit country, and 2nd overall on earth behind China, with Lombardy being the epicenter of the outbreak.

Though restrictions are gradually being lifted, residents and visitors are still needed to wear masks. And early in the day this week, Italy’s customs agency denied five rich Americans entry to the nation after they landed on a personal jet for a vacation on the island of Sardinia, according to reports.