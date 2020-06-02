Italian ambassador to Armenia: Our relations also benefit from the contributions of our communities – Panorama

Italy’s Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco has issued a message on the National Day of the Italian Republic celebrated on June 2. The message reads:

“The event of the National Day of the Italian Republic presents me the welcome alternative to ship a heat message to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, to the distinguished colleagues of the Diplomatic Corps, to our fellow nationals who’re at the moment right here, both as residents or not, and to the pleasant Armenian individuals.

On today we rejoice the 74th anniversary of the Italian Republic. We rejoice the referendum which allowed Italy to grow to be a republic, and to undertake the present Constitution, which to today represents the extraordinary basis of our civic life, by means of a quantity of rules and values pricey to all of us.

A constitution that also maintains all its vitality, one which grants type and vigour to the concept of Fatherland, one that gives the regulatory framework of our political, civil and social liberties.

The present circumstances oblige us to keep away from the conventional internet hosting of the reception which in the earlier years I had the pleasure to supply. Nevertheless, I can attest to Your closeness and Your friendship. Such emotions are renewed on this special occasion, however I’ve always felt them since the starting of my tenure right here in Yerevan. To my fellow nationals I guarantee that the Fatherland is nearer to them than ever, and that bodily and geographical distance from yours, in addition to ours, family members, can’t cease us from feeling as a component of a higher complete.

I also want to take this chance to supply my gratitude to the Armenian authorities for the distinctive depth of our bilateral relations in the final yr, at the highest stage and in nearly all fields. It is also true that the deep ties that deliver our nations and peoples collectively are strengthened by our shared historical past, and by our frequent craving for and achievement of freedom and democracy, although by means of totally different paths and instances. Our relations also benefit from the contributions of each of our communities, the Italians resident in Armenia and the Armenians resident in Italy. Today relations between Armenia and Italy can also draw on relations between the European Union and Armenia.

I want to thank the Armenian authorities and residents for the many messages of solidarity that had been addressed to Italy and introduced to me at the peak of the pandemic. Allow me now to reciprocate, expressing my honest closeness to Armenia for the painful well being disaster it’s experiencing. The Armenians have been confronted with monumental threats and challenges all through their historical past. This one will probably be overcome as properly, thanks to the abnegation of the healthcare personnel, to the resilience of the residents, and to the best efforts of their nationwide authorities, along with the worldwide cooperation, beginning with the European Union.

While phrases can generally fail, music will at all times deliver individuals nearer. In reminiscence of the victims of coronavirus, I suggest we now watch collectively, clicking on the hyperlink, the live performance carried out by the orchestra of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, carried out by Daniele Gatti, with a unprecedented program, together with Mozart, Vivaldi, Bach and Puccini.

I also want to categorical my gratitude to the Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Sergey Smbatyan, for the digital live performance in honour of Italy that will probably be broadcast tomorrow, and can also be shared on our social media and Youtube. The well-known notes composed by Nicola Piovani for “La Vita E’ Bella” will probably be carried out by artists of clear renown: the orchestra director Gianluca Marcianò, the bandoneon participant Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, the violist Anna Tifu and the pianists Gloria Campaner, Roberto Cominati and Costanza Principe.

Such stunning harmonies, touching our deepest chords, can remind us of how Art and Beauty characterize the essence of our being on this world as Italians.

I now nearly increase my glass to Italy, to Armenia, to every one of our fellow nationals who reside right here, to Your and Our well being and prosperity.

Viva l’Italia!

Vincenzo Del Monaco!”