Italian adults are not entitled to financial support from their parents, court rules

In a judgment from July– revealed Friday– a court in Rome ruled versus the appeal of a 35-year-old part-time music instructor who still anticipated financial support from his parents, declaring that his yearly earnings of 20,000 euros (about $24,000) was not appropriate.

“Reducing his adolescent ambitions” the adult kid “is bound to find a way to self-support himself” judge Maria Cristina Giancola, who chaired the panel of the court, composed.

The Supreme Court sentence concludes a five-year case, and a very first judgment from a judge in Tuscany, which verified the right of the complainant to get a month-to-month allowance of 300 euros (about $360) from his parents.

While a kid with physical or psychological problems has particular security in the Italian law system, Giancola composed, the financial support of parents “cannot continue indefinitely” if this is not the case.

The judge likewise kept in mind that the problems in discovering a task that satisfies expert expectations is no reason. Giancola stated: “The (adult) child must in any case actively search for a job to ensure an independent livelihood.” According to a 2019 research study from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), some 64.3% of Italy’s young adults in between the ages of 18 and 34 still live at house with their parents. Of these young adults, just 36.5% are …

Read The Full Article