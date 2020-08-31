‘It would be so disrespectful’ – Braithwaite denies asking for No 10 shirt if Messi leaves Barcelona

The Argentine superstar’s future is in doubt, but his Danish team mate insists he has not sought to capitalise and seize his iconic squad number

Martin Braithwaite has refuted claims he has already asked for the Barcelona No 10 shirt worn by Lionel Messi.

Messi has informed Barca of his desire to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City widely linked with a stunning move for the Catalan club’s greatest ever player.

A report in Spain claimed Braithwaite had brought up the prospect of taking on the iconic jersey in negotiations with the Blaugrana, but the Denmark international insisted he made no such demand and called the mere suggestion “so disrespectful”.

“What do people think themselves? Of course I did not go to the club and ask for Messi’s number,” he told Danish newspaper BT . “It would be so disrespectful. I really feel that the people who come up with these kinds of stories lack respect for a lot of people.

“A lot of things are being written about Messi and I do not know what is happening. I can only say that he is a great player and person to be team-mates with.

“It goes without saying what he can do as a football player when he shows it every weekend. He is one of the best players ever and, of course, it will be a loss for the club if he disappears.

“I hope it does not happen, but I do…