“Initially, I can say that the hostilities will last another month,” Russian military expert Vladimir Yevse told Zhoghovurd daily, referring to the hostilities in Ukraine. At the same time, the expert emphasizes that making predictions is ungrateful.

Referring to Armenia’s position, he noted. “It would be good for Armenia to support Russia. We need to work with the Diaspora, after all, Armenians are still closer to us. ” According to the expert, the special operation in Donbas will continue until Russia achieves its goals. According to him, changes are needed on the line of contact in order to enter into real negotiations.