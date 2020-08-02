‘It won’t be an easy negotiation’ – AC Milan hoping to keep Ibrahimovic

The coach explained his veteran forward as a “champion” after he ended the season in great style on Saturday

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli admired “champion” Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Rossoneri star made more Serie A history in the 3- 0 win over Cagliari.

Ibrahimovic– aged 38 years and 302 days– ended up being the earliest gamer to rating 10- plus objectives in a Serie A season with his strike versus Cagliari in Saturday’s 2019-20 ending at San Siro.

After having actually a charge conserved, Ibrahimovic netted in the 55 th minute to take his tally to 10 objectives in simply 18 top- flight looks because re- signing up with Milan from MLS clothing LA Galaxy in January.

Pioli loaded appreciation on the evergreen veteran striker, informing Milan TELEVISION: “Don’t inform him he’s the earliest to have actually scored 10 objectives in Serie A.

“He is a champ in whatever he does, he has actually made a really crucial contribution. Our enhancements have actually worked together, separately and jointly.

“The boys will have a well-deserved rest but soon they will have to resume training at home as during the lockdown.”

AC Milan remain in settlements with Ibrahimovic over a brand-new agreement, with the previous Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star’s offer set to end.

“We have actually developed something this season and it need to be provided consistency. So next season will be …