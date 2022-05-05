Nikol Pashinyan has never respected the people, the Armenian citizen, because he only fed with lies, stated the deputy of the NA “I have honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan during the rally in France Square.

“If it seems to them that we do not know how to use technology, we can not bring a hero fake grandfather to stop here, we can not talk about the price of gas, electricity, we can not promise that we will distribute bread for free, they are wrong. “We can, but we will never do it, because we respect the Armenians, and when you respect, you can never lie,” he said.

Hayk Mamijanyan emphasized that while respecting the people, they sincerely declare that it will be very difficult to build a destroyed country.

“But we will do it,” said Hayk Mamijanyan.