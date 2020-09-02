It will be difficult for Messi to stay at Barcelona, says his father – Panorama

It will be difficult for Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona after he revealed his desire to leave the Spanish club, his father and representative Jorge Messi stated on Wednesday as he showed up in the city to work out his child’s future, Reuters reported.

After flying in on a personal jet, Jorge Messi is anticipated to fulfill club president Josep Maria Bartomeu in the future Wednesday to talk about his child’s future, Spanish media reported.

A club spokesperson decreased to remark.

The 6- times world gamer of the year insists he has a stipulation in his agreement that enables him to leave on a totally free transfer – a claim challenged by Barcelona and La Liga, who state the Argentine can just leave if a competing club wants to pay a 700 million euro ($ 830.20 million) buyout provision.

“I don’t know, I know nothing,” Messi’s father informed Spanish TELEVISION channel Cuatro when asked if the 33- year- old would leave the only club he has actually played for expertly.

But when pushed if it would be difficult for him to stay, he stated“yes” And asked how he sees Messi’s future at Barcelona, he responded “difficult, difficult.”

He evaded concerns on whether Manchester City would be a great choice for his child. A relocation to Manchester City would enable Messi to link with his previous Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

” I do not understand, there’s …