The Criminal Court of Appeal, presided over by Judge Mkhitar Papoyan, is investigating the case of Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Anna Vardapetyan alleging illegal interference in the case of former FFA President Rubik Hayrapetyan and his son Rafik Hayrapetyan, as well as disclosure of bank secret information. .

As we have already informed, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Karen Farkhoyan, rejected the appeal against the decision of the NSS investigator to reject the initiation of a criminal case, which is now being challenged in the Court of Appeal. Lawyer Amram Makinyan with an appeal demands to overturn the judicial act of the court of first instance, making a new judicial act or sending the case to the court of first instance for a new examination, “Pastinfo” writes.

Presenting the complaint, the lawyer stated that the rights of Rubik և Rafik Hayrapetyan were violated, the principles of the Criminal Procedure Code were not observed. According to him, the obviously illegal decision undermined the essence of justice, the authority of the bodies conducting pre-trial proceedings, which caused severe consequences, while the court, with its illegal decision, turned a blind eye to all this, to approve the illegal actions of the body conducting the proceedings. Makinyan stressed that the materials prepared by the NSS substantiated that the Prime Minister’s aide, not having any official authority to interfere in the investigator’s actions, illegally interfered in the investigator’s actions, editing in fact, returning the investigator’s decision to involve Rafik Hayrapetyan as an accused.

“Meanwhile, the NSS investigator, having the self-confessed explanations of interfering in the powers of the Assistant Prime Minister, the transfer of the CIA investigator և’s powers, in our estimation, to cover up the actions of the criminal group, considered the “The investigator did not interfere in his actions in any way, as if the decision to involve Rafik Hayrapetyan as an accused, edited by the Prime Minister’s assistant, was not a basis for assessing Rafik Hayrapetyan’s actions, it was not obligatory for the investigator,” Makinyan said. If the investigator and the court of first instance believe in their decision, then this is a legal joke և a mockery of the RA։ NSS.

Makinyan emphasized that the assistant to the Prime Minister Anna Vardapetyan, at her discretion, added or reduced “facts” in the investigator’s decision, which does not follow from her official duties. The prosecutor did not deny that the prime minister did not have such a function, but insisted that Pashinyan’s assistant Anna Vardapetyan was involved in the criminal case as an expert. At the same time, he could not mention any article of the Criminal Procedure Code that allows the assistant to the head of the executive body to be involved as an expert and leave the elaboration of the decision to involve the person as an accused to the investigator, but both the prosecutor and the investigator asked to reject the complaint.

The court session was postponed until March 29, at 16:00.

It should be reminded that it was preceded by a video of Anna Vardapetyan allegedly interfering in the case of former FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan’s son Rafik Hayrapetyan, according to which the investigator sent the preliminary versions of the court decisions to Anna Vardapetyan, who edited them again. send to investigators. The NSS prepared materials on the basis of the video, on the basis of which the NSS refused to initiate a criminal case, reasoning that Pashinyan’s assistant, as an expert, got acquainted with the investigator’s decisions and edited them.

This was followed by another telegram recording, according to which Armen Margaryan, Deputy Head of the Serious Crimes Department of the Yerevan City Investigation Department, sent a voice message to investigators investigating criminal cases against former officials, informing that Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Anna Vardapetyan would go to the investigation again. body. The NSS also refused to initiate a criminal case on this episode. The Hayrapetyans’ lawyer Amram Makinyan first filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, demanding to annul the decisions, and after the appeal was rejected, he applied to the court.