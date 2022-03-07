Home Armenia “It was necessary to think about this in time. “The lion’s... Armenia “It was necessary to think about this in time. “The lion’s share of exports should not be limited to Russia.” Raffi Mkhchyan. “A1 +” |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email “It was necessary to think about this in time. “The lion’s share of exports should not be limited to Russia.” Raffi Mkhchyan. “A1 +” |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia 51 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed. 8 deaths were registered | Morning: Armenia “The route has been extended for about an hour, and the demand has increased. The price of the Moscow-Yerevan ticket had reached 600... Armenia Poland backs Ki’s defense weapons, but says it will not send planes to Ukraine | Morning: Recent Posts This Viral Flood Video Is The Most Confusing, Mystifying Clip Twitter’s Ever Seen – Watch! Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using N-Word During 2016 SXSW Panel PAY HOG FARMERS INDEMNITIES FOR CULLING HERDS, SAY SENATORS ‘Marrying Millions’ stars Erica and Rick say criticism over their 46-year age difference is... “As there is nothing new in the Russia-Azerbaijan agreement, Armenia has no position on... Most Popular Heavy snowfall, snowstorm are expected. Armenia is in the zone of influence of... Armenia is in the zone of influence of an active cyclone. On March 9 in the afternoon, on the night of March 9-10... Apple has introduced the iPhone SE և iPad Air. Features and prices of... Apple held the first presentation of its new product in 2022. iPhone SE: The new model of the budget iPhone has received the usual... 8 deaths were registered in Armenia. 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were... On March 9, 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2803 tests were performed, 266 citizens recovered, 8 citizens... The war must end. Zelensky In a video message, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again called for talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine. "The war must end, we must... The development of bilateral relations has gained great momentum. The President of China... Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing Xinhua. In his congratulatory message,...