‘It Was Like A Bomb Went Off’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood where a gas explosion leveled at least three homes say the explosion rocked their homes blocks away.

Several residents said they smelled gas just before the explosion that killed two people died and injured seven others around 9:54 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road near Brookhill Road. Neighbors worry another blast could happen.

“It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that,” neighbor Dean Jones said. “It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying ‘Help,’ it’s crazy. It’s something I don’t ever wanna see ever again; I don’t want to relive it ever again.”

Jones, who lived a few blocks away, said when he heard the explosion, he took off running.

“I had no shoes, somebody had to bring me my shoes. I took off running down the street, neighbors were looking at me like I was kind of crazy like ‘What’s going on?’ and ‘Where is it, where is it?’ So once I got to the alley, I could see the smoke, and I just took off and a couple other neighbors joined with me,” Jones said. “I was just…