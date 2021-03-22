"It was in the back of my mind" 🧠 | Bamford responds to being left out the latest England squad

Patrick Bamford admits to being left a little disappointed after failing to be called up to the latest England squad, but suggests he’s focused on improving and earning his place in Gareth Southgate’s plans.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
5 Times Celeb Kids Made Us Feel Poor #shorts
Here are 5 times celebrity kids made us feel poor!
Jordyn Woods CLAPS BACK At Cheating Rumors!
In a new series of tweets Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns just addressed the rumors that he has been cheating on her.
Oscars: Diversity dominates the 2021 awards ceremony with 70 women nominated
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports on the upcoming 2021 Oscar nominee list
How to find an Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 amid the global chip...
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares three tips on increasing your chances of buying an Xbox Series X and a Playstation 5 amid the global...
‘Code Breaker’ author Walter Isaacson talks gene editing and the future of the human...
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by 'The Code Breaker' author and former CNN CEO Walter Isaacson to talk about his most...