‘It was fun beating Messi’ – Bayern star Goretzka has no sympathy for Barcelona and their superstar

The Bavarian midfielder sunk the boot into the Argentine legend as the Germans development into the competitors’s semi finals

Bayern star Leon Goretzka states it was fun to remove Lionel Messi and co. throughout the remarkable 8- 2 embarrassment of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter- finals.

The Bundesliga giants embarrassed the Spanish giants and their Argentine star at the Estadio da Luz on Friday night, with previous Barca playmaker Philippe Coutinho getting a double, as did Thomas Muller.

There were likewise single objectives to Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, with Bayern now satisfying the winner of Manchester City and Lyon in the last 4 of the competitors.

Post- match, Goretzka was asked if it injured to humiliate a possible youth idol such as Messi, to which he responded: “No, it didn’t hurt, it was fun actually.”

With Bayern now favourites to win the competitors, Goretzka was pleased by their efficiency however firmly insisted the group has to remain focused to reach the supreme objective.

“It’s difficult to put this into words so soon after the game. I think it will take a couple of days to process this result,” Goretzka informed Sky Sports.

“We have so much confidence, but as we just said in the changing room we’ve taken the first of three steps.”

Muller, who scored the opening …