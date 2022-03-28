"It turns out that you were expelled from the competition at the last minute." Morning:

It turns out that anything can happen in Armenia… months ago you apply for Artavazd, you are elected in two nominations. Then you are invited, you are kindly present at the final round of the awards, it turns out that you were expelled from the competition at the last minute, without the slightest notice, I have not encountered a greater disgrace in my entire stage life. SHAME! Close your office…
PS By the way, so far we are nominated on “Artavazd” website…
