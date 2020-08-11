‘It Took Him 73 Days’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany concluded her press briefing on Monday by ripping into Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for finally acknowledging that the actions of radical leftists in his city could be deadly—admitted after months of violent protests were permitted to ensue.

Mayor Wheeler finally admitted this only after he focused all of his energy on attacking federal forces who were trying to intervene to protect the people of his city. McEnany did not hesitate to call him out, pointing out that his admission of leftist violence is a little too late.

“Finally, one thing I want to leave you guys with is that 18 days ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted, ‘What I saw last night in Portland was powerful in many ways. I listened, heard and stood with protesters and I saw what it means when the federal government unleashes paramilitary forces against its own people,’” McEnany began. She went on to add: