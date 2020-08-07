‘It took 32 years, but I finally found my kidnapped son’



Li Jingzhi and her boy accept for the very first time in 32 years.





Li Jingzhi invested more than 3 years looking for her boy, Mao Yin, who was kidnapped in 1988 and offered. She had actually nearly quit hope of ever seeing him once again, but in May she finally got the call she had actually been awaiting.

At weekends Jingzhi and her hubby would take their young child Mao Yin to the zoo, or to among the lots of parks in their city, Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province in mainChina And among these getaways has actually constantly stayed particularly brilliant in her memory.

“He was about one-and-a-half years old at the time. We took him to the Xi’an City zoo. He saw a worm on the ground. He was very curious and pointed to the worm saying ‘Mama, worm!’ And as I carried him out of the zoo, he had the worm in his hand and put it close to my face,” Jingzhi states.

Mao Yin was her only kid – China’s one-child …