‘It sounds like him’: Trump’s ‘loser’ remark is getting harder to deny

A previous senior White House authorities stated the questionable remarks President Donald Trump was reported to have actually made, according to The Atlantic, resembled his speech pattern and was “so consistent with who he is.”

“He uses the word ‘loser’ as often as he can,” the previous authorities informed Insider, including that Trump’s interest in the armed force was “totally disingenuous.”

Trump was stated to have actually called noteworthy United States military veterans, consisting ofSen John McCain and President George H.W. Bush a “loser,” according to The Atlantic’s previous reporting.

“I’m not surprised hearing about the comments,” a previous senior White House main informedInsider “I’ve known Donald Trump. It sounds like him. They’re consistent with things that he’s said.”

The remark comes as Trump was commonly panned by critics following a report from The Atlantic that was released Thursday night. According to numerous unnamed sources in the report, Trump had actually made numerous disparaging remarks about military veterans and appeared callous to the sacrifices made by service members.

