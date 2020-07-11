It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could be more affordable than its predecessor

We have seen lots of rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but this could be among the most useful yet, as Samsung’s new flagship could arrive with a lower price than the one on the Galaxy Note 10 series when it first launched.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing.

•Note20 ₩1,200,000 (around $999 & ₹75,008)

•Note20 Ultra ₩1,450,000 (around $1,199 & ₹90630)

Source – https://t.co/mH4xN35GuD pic.twitter.com/cT5k7C8swB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 10, 2020

Rumors claim that we have been getting two, not three Galaxy Note 20 variants, a plus variant that would include a curved display with 120Hz refresh rates and a regular version with an appartment display, and well, a lesser price tag. Now, a new rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could arrive with a cost tag, $40 less expensive than its previous iteration. According to Korean publication Naver, these new prices would be as a result of lower demand due to the ongoing pandemic, and because this year’s subsidies will be smaller, meaning that customers will have to pay more for the devices upfront.

Source GSM Arena