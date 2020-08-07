‘It May Not Be Worth Owning Any Asset Other Than Bitcoin’

CEO and creator of Real Vision Raoul Pal states his “conviction levels” in Bitcoin are increasing every day as he compares the crypto asset to standard financial investments on different timescales.

Applying financial cycle theory in a series of charts published to Twitter onAug 6, the previous Goldman Sachs fund supervisor mentioned that although lots of financiers pick gold as an option to fiat, Bitcoin (BTC) has actually been the only asset on the planet to “offset the growth of the G4 balance sheet.” The G4 describes the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank.

“It’s not stocks, not bonds, not commodities, not credit, not precious metals, not miners. Only one asset massively outperformed over almost any time horizon: Bitcoin.”

G4 reserve bank balance sheet in Bitcoin terms. Source: RaoulGMI

The CEO continued:

“My conviction levels in Bitcoin rise every day. I’m already irresponsibly long. I am now thinking it may not be even worth owning any other asset as a long-term asset allocation, but that’s a story for another day.”

Bullish for 2025

Pal informed Cointelegraph in May that the decline of world currencies will trigger the rate of Bitcoin to increase 50 x to 100 x in the next 5 years. He translated financial cycle theory charts to indicate the cryptocurrency might ultimately reach $1 million.

As of this writing, the rate of Bitcoin is approaching $11,800, having actually increased 6% in the last 7 days.