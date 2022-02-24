It is Tumanyan month in Kapan Morning:

There are different ways of presenting our rich literary heritage to contemporaries. But regardless of the horse, we must know ourselves through our literature.
With this resolution, the theater department of Kapan Art School declared Tumanyan Month. For a month, the young actors will play performances based on the tales and stories of the great writer Hovhannes Tumanyan.
As the pedagogue of the Kapan Art School, actor Arthur Gabrielyan, told us, the first two performances, “Carnival”, “The Liar”, “The Stupid Man”, were played for children in the Kapan Electronic Library. But they are not limited to this. They devote as much energy as they can to this work, because both adults and children have great interests in theatrical art.
“The performances will continue for the next two weeks, we will also play in kindergartens,” said Arthur Gabrielyan, adding that Tumanyan’s works are still relevant today; the representatives of the new generation must read them, keep them and pass them on to the next generations.
Vova ARZUMANYAN
Photos by Narek ISRAELYAN
