It is time to implement Israel’s sovereignty over West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the brand new Israeli coalition authorities ought to prolong the state’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, native media reported yesterday .

“It’s time to apply the Israeli law and write another glorious chapter in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu stated throughout a gathering for the Knesset General Commission to talk about the swearing in of the brand new coalition authorities.

“These territories [illegal Israeli Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank] are where the Jewish nation was born and grew,” he stated of the settlements.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu presents new unity authorities to parliament

This, he added, “will not distance us from peace, it will bring us closer.”

The Likud chief signed a cope with his rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance to type a coalition authorities based mostly on the settlement to annex the unlawful Jewish settlements within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Arab and Meretz MKs heckled Netanyahu repeatedly throughout his speech on the Knesset and screamed: “bribery, fraud and breach of trust,” referring to the corruption expenses in opposition to him.