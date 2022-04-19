It is the second day of the 44-day war in support of Arthur Avagyan, senior reserve lieutenant Nver Kirkosyan in defense of Artsakh. They will continue the hunger strike until they consider the reaction of the youth to the situation around Artsakh sufficient.

“We have chosen Freedom Square as a place of struggle, because the time has come to stand up for people, party affiliation, political positions, we must unite around the idea of ​​saving Artsakh. We understand that we can be identified with other movements taking place in Freedom Square, we are not constrained by it, we are not worried ․ We are here because we believe that Freedom Square should be turned into a home by all those who want to save the statehood, Artsakh, ”Arthur Avagyan told Aysor.am.

Arthur Avagyan said that he believes that the generation of independence has not yet said its decisive word.

The boys call on all university students, students, lecturers, teachers to at least voice their disagreement with what is happening.

Senior Lieutenant of the Reserve Nver Kirakosyan He appealed to his fellow servicemen, former soldiers, to join him, to give new strength and energy to the struggle.

“Guys, you know how to keep the homeland on the ground, keep the border, you have done your job with great honor, now is the time to not allow the homeland, which has been saved at the cost of life and health, to be the subject of bargaining,” he said.

The boys involve all sections of the society, so that the government does not reserve the right to speak on behalf of all, every community, every layer of the society must express its revolt.

Nver Kirakosyan և Arthur Avagyan, being representatives of the IT sphere, especially emphasize the active participation of the self-sufficient representatives of the sphere in the struggle.

“When they say you do your job well, then you serve your country, it is not so right, only doing your job well in our country is a luxury. There are still many people who do their job well, but while you are doing your job, your homeland is divided այդ “Who needs your good work?” said Nver Kirakosyan.

The boys who went on a hunger strike today at 19:30 invite all the young people to Freedom Square to discuss possible breads together, to determine a common measure of struggle.