It is through the efforts of women that the existing hardships must be overcome հույս the hope for the future և strengthened ․ Catholicos of All Armenians | Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 8, 2022

51 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed. 8 deaths were registered | Morning:

"The route has been extended for about an hour, and the demand has increased. The price of the Moscow-Yerevan ticket had reached 600...

Poland backs Ki's defense weapons, but says it will not send planes to Ukraine | Morning:

Apple has introduced the iPhone SE և iPad Air. Features and prices of...

Apple held the first presentation of its new product in 2022. iPhone SE: The new model of the budget iPhone has received the usual...

8 deaths were registered in Armenia. 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were...

On March 9, 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2803 tests were performed, 266 citizens recovered, 8 citizens...

The war must end. Zelensky

In a video message, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again called for talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine. "The war must end, we must...

The development of bilateral relations has gained great momentum. The President of China...

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing Xinhua. In his congratulatory message,...

The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched

On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The...