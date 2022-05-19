Home Armenia It is the support of the ideas of RA sovereignty and democracy... Armenia It is the support of the ideas of RA sovereignty and democracy that has become the reason for such a prejudiced attitude towards the lady ambassador. Garbage | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 19, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail It is the support of the ideas of RA sovereignty and democracy that has become the reason for such a prejudiced attitude towards the lady ambassador. Garbage | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Yesterday we saw the highest level of police barbarism.” Aram Vardevanyan |: Morning Armenia “EU report talks about Minsk Group in the past” ․ Armen Ashotyan |: Morning Armenia “Losing a job is a very small problem when we are all in danger of losing our homeland.” Former employee of the Hayastan... Recent Posts Kanye West Disses Corey Gamble And Calls Kris Kardashian A Hero The President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda has arrived in Armenia on... Fareed’s Take: Why America’s anti-vax problem is unique Major oil spill off California’s coast could become an ‘ecological disaster’ New developments in the case of “Jori military unit” | Morning Most Popular “We will continue our struggle from tomorrow morning” ․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented the... "We have been continuing our struggle since tomorrow morning," said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, during a rally in France Square. He informed... “I appeal to the people with whom Pashinyan will meet ․ The 6... "We have clearly stated that Nikol has no mandate for the people to conduct any negotiations on behalf of the Republic of Armenia," said... Professional trainings were held with the liaisons In order to test the professional knowledge and practical skills of the personnel, from May 17 to 19, professional trainings were held with the... This year 13,573 entrants will take part in the university entrance exams Karo Nasibyan, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center, summed up 2022 at the press conference. The results of the applications for... Support the oligarchs under the name of pensioners ․ economist Economist Suren Parsyan referred to the draft law discussed at today's sitting of the Government, "On approving the state-private social cooperation measure for providing...