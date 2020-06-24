It is so hot at the Grand Canyon National Park that your shoes could melt

Temperatures in the Grand Canyon are predicted to hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday. The heat are certain to get more intense with lower elevation.

“Temperatures can be vastly different on ridges and mountains than down in canyons and valleys,” says CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

You can thank a weather phenomenon called adiabatic heating. As air sinks down into a lesser elevation, it gets compressed, compressed air releases heat as energy. This caused the air mass to become even warmer.

“This is why you can see temperatures in the 90’s at the top of the Grand Canyon but temperatures 20-30 degrees hotter at the bottom of the canyon,” Brink says.

Much of the West is under a heat advisory this week as high temperatures bake the region.

“Temperatures across much of the West are climbing into the triple digits for several days this week,” CNN meteorologist Haley Brink says.

Northern California is likely to see record highs by the end of the week.

“Monday and Tuesday, many locations across the central California valley record temperatures in the upper 90’s and triple digits,” Brink says. “This heat wave is forecast to stick around for the remainder of the week as a ridge of high pressure has set up over the region.”

While high temperatures are typical for the West in the summer, this week’s highs will probably be some or even the year’s hottest temperatures.

High temperatures are coinciding with a wildfire season already made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic . The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting an “above normal” risk for large fires in 2010 in elements of the Southwest.