The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge on the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway in the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane, with two-way traffic.

It is snowing in the part called “Meghri Mountain” of Syunik region.

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles, according to the North Ossetian Crisis Management Center.