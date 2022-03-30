The “Road Department” Foundation informs that on March 30, at 21:00, the Vardenyats mountain pass is closed for vehicles with an attachment.
It is snowing in Hrazdan, Sjan, Gavar and Dilijan regions.
All interstate-national highways are open.
Road builders are cleaning the roads and working with salt and sand.
To avoid accidents, traffic jams, drivers are advised to use only winter tires.
Road Department Foundation
