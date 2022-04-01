The Judicial and Legal Reform Strategy of Armenia 2019-2023 and the resulting action plans address in detail the issues related to the disciplinary responsibility of the judge, including the need to clarify the grounds for liability, the procedure for establishing a disciplinary commission. According to human rights organizations, “Although certain legislative changes have been made in the areas outlined in the RA Judicial Code, the procedure for forming an ethics and disciplinary commission has been somewhat reformed, changes have also been made in the disciplinary system, but we find that »:

The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia has submitted for discussion the plan of judicial and legal reforms of the Republic of Armenia for 2022-2026. The draft strategy, on which the organizations made a number of observations and suggestions. These observations and suggestions were developed and submitted to the Ministry of Justice by the following organizations: Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center, Vanadzor Office of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly, Advocacy Without Borders, and Open Society Foundations-Armenia. In particular, they propose to include in the draft an action on the complete regulation of the judges ‘ethics review system, as the judicial and legal reform strategy does not include any provision for judges’ disciplinary procedures.

It is proposed to increase the number of judges, to include, in addition to assistants and clerks, also highly qualified experts. To increase the number of judges with civil specialization in the courts of general jurisdiction of the RA of first instance (Yerevan city and regions). Also to make public the advisory conclusions on the ethics of the candidates and candidates, by amending Article 23, Part 1, Clause 7 of the Law on the Commission for Prevention of Corruption, stating: “In cases and in the manner prescribed by law, the submission of advisory opinions on the conduct of candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council, candidates for judges of the Constitutional Court, candidates for judges, as well as in other cases prescribed by law, which are subject to publication.”

The judicial information system was not “forgotten” in the monitoring. It is proposed to increase the modernization of “Datalex.am” website in the draft, envisaging the improvement of the search engine, among other things, the publication of all interim judicial acts and the protection of personal data. The issue of the last component has been raised by civil society organizations since 2012, but has not been resolved to date. The project, similar to previous strategies, is expected to be approved by a government decision. The draft addresses administrative justice and administrative proceedings. According to human rights organizations, important points have been left out, such as the expansion of the scope of disputing administrative bodies and their actions, the provision of guarantees for the protection of rights violated as a result of administration, the introduction of effective appeal mechanisms.

Amendment of the RA Civil and Civil Procedure Legislation to the strategic goal of the project as an action is envisaged to “make changes in the RA Civil Procedure Code by reviewing the institution of returning the cassation appeal”. It is proposed to reserve the authority to return the cassation appeal to the office of the RA Court of Cassation. In this sense, there are certain obstacles, in particular, in order for the office to be vested in the jurisdiction exercised by the court, it is necessary for the office staff to meet a number of conditions, such as assistant judges, that is, to have the appropriate education and qualifications.

The draft talks about the Law on Notaries, the Institute of Public Defender, and the reforms of the Prosecutorial System.

In connection with the notary, it is proposed to increase the efficiency of the institute of writ of execution, improve the procedure of disciplinary liability of the notary, ensure effective protection of the interests of both notaries and parties, reduce the likelihood of litigation and provide access to additional evidence in litigation.



Ruzan MINASYAN

“Aravot” daily

31.03.2022: