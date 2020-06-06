‘It is prohibited to protest in Islam’ – Middle East Monitor

A outstanding Saudi cleric, Shaikh Assim Al-Hakeem, has come below fireplace on Twitter over his response to a query posed to him by a consumer concerning the permissibility of protesting in Islam, particularly in mild of the on-going demonstrations in the US over the homicide of an unarmed black suspect by Minneapolis cops.

It is not permissble to protest in Islam. https://t.co/i5wJJAdB2x — Assim Alhakeem (@Assimalhakeem) May 30, 2020

The Jeddah-based cleric, who is a well known propagator in the English language and who usually seems on Saudi-owned spiritual satellite tv for pc channel Huda TV, which is aimed toward English audio system informed his 161,500 followers that “It is not permissible to protest in Islam”.

If u see his location you’d know the explanation why he mentioned that. Just say It is not permissble to protest in Saudi Arabia not Islam — ayoo (@oxvcj) May 30, 2020

READ: Saudi mosques reopen for prayers after closure

Al-Hakeem got here below criticism by many Muslim customers, with many citing Quranic rules of standing up in opposition to injustice, even had been it to be from one’s family. Other’s highlighted extensively identified prophetic narrations, resembling: “Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart—and that is the weakest of faith”.

That’s how the ullamah retains the oppressive regimes in energy!!! Let him present proof from the Qur’an and Hadiths — Bashorun Gaa👑 (@SadiqAkanmu) May 30, 2020

If protest is not allowed, Then how was it allowed for folks in Arabia to take up arms in opposition to their co-religionist rulers, the Ottoman Caliphate, in partnership with the British. That’s certainly extra critical than a protest. What does the Shariah and Manhaj say about that? — Richard Harris (@HarrisRichard77) May 31, 2020

One consumer requested the way it was then attainable for Arabia to revolt in opposition to the Ottoman caliphate. However, there have been additionally customers who shared Al-Hakeem’s interpretation.

May Allah bless you , O’ Shaikh 💙 don’t care in regards to the feedback You will go to Paradise In Shaa Allah — 🇸🇦 (@mohALhanbali1) May 31, 2020

Yes! It is not permissible to protest in opposition to khalifa. In conditions, whereby you aren’t happy with the khalifa, through shura members, a brand new khalifa shall be elected, however protesting in opposition to khalifa is not permissible. If you’re being Oppressed by kaafir, then it is okay. — (@AtaKufr) May 31, 2020

Such concepts seems to be in line with the pro-authoritarian Madkhali model of Salafism, named after the Saudi theologian Rabi Al-Madkhali, who teaches an ultra-conservative practise of Islam, absolutely endorsed by the Saudi state. It is significantly in style in japanese Libya the place it was tolerated below late-ruler Muammar Gaddafi, in the present day its adherents kind most of the Libyan National Army (LNA) below General Khalifa Haftar.

READ: Islamic students, NGOs name for Makkah, Madinah to be positioned below worldwide management