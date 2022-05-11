The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in The Hague.

Mr. Rutte noted the official visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the Netherlands and the development of cooperation between the “two countries” in all spheres.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the development and expansion of economic relations between the two countries, the implementation of appropriate measures to expand business ties. They expressed confidence that there is a great potential for economic cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands, the realization of which will contribute to the increase of trade turnover.

The parties touched upon the RA-EU relations, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the processes taking place in the international arena.

Then the heads of government of the two countries made statements.

Mark Rutte, in particular, noted:

“Thank you very much: It is a great pleasure for me to welcome and receive Nikol Pashinyan, some members of his government.

The Netherlands և Armenia is geographically several thousand kilometers apart, but in other respects the distance between our countries և is small. We are the assessor of cultural values. An exhibition opened at the Drents Museum yesterday, and I hope to visit it soon. We also have excellent diplomatic relations that have existed for 30 years. The opening of the Embassy of the Netherlands took place in Yerevan, which confirms our excellent bilateral relations.

The visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan is taking place at a very right time, because the Armenian government has very big plans after last year’s elections. We have many topics to talk about, there are very big plans. Armenia has made great investments, it is following the path of democracy, although sometimes there are difficult situations and conditions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Pashinyan, great changes have taken place since the Velvet Revolution, and many other issues have been fought against corruption. I am very convinced that the reforms will be very effective, all Armenians will benefit from it. I highly appreciate Mr. Pashinyan, I highly appreciate the activities of his government, I promised him that we will support him in every way.

Although there are many positive achievements, unfortunately, the catastrophic war in Ukraine saddens everyone. Of course, we talked about that today. Our position is very clear: this terrible war must end, all parties must sit at the table and start negotiations on it. Only this can lead to lasting peace. Unfortunately, Armenia is well aware of what war means, and that is why it is so important that Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently begun negotiations to reach an agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh soon. We emphasize its importance; we support the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. It is a very difficult conversation after so much grief. Mr. Pashinyan made very clear words about that in the parliament. I expressed my respect for that, the efforts of the Armenian government in that regard, we cordially welcome և we will continue to welcome. Of course, we have not finished our conversations yet, we will sit at the table soon, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Pashinyan և for the visit of the ministers.

During this visit, we reaffirmed what unites our nations. It promises very good, positive cooperation in the future. I personally welcome all that, thank you again, I hope we will meet again. “

Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, noted.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

First of all, I would like to thank you for the warm welcome and official visit. I must state that this is the first official visit of the Armenian leader to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. And I have had the opportunity to say several times today that the fact that this official visit is taking place at this time, I appreciate not only the expression of our rich historical relations, well-developed trade and economic relations, but also the support of the Netherlands – you personally, Mr. Prime Minister. Armenian democracy, the agenda of democratic reforms adopted by our government. This is my first time in the Netherlands, I am very impressed with your wonderful country. And, of course, it is an additional impetus, encourages us to further develop relations in all areas, to “encourage further development of human, cultural, economic ties between our countries.”

I must also express my gratitude to you, Mr. Prime Minister, for the positions you have expressed regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, for your clear support for the peace agenda adopted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia. I must say that yes, we received a mandate from our people to adopt and implement a peace agenda in last year’s snap parliamentary elections, which I am pleased to say was unequivocally assessed by the international community as free, in line with democratic standards. The agenda of our bilateral relations is very rich, we hope to move forward in all directions. We are very interested, we have discussed on several occasions today, in particular, the issue of wider application of agricultural technologies in Armenia.

We know that the Netherlands is the most developed agricultural-technological country, և we are happy և thankful that և the government և the business we met today are interested in further developments in these areas. The role of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and your government is great in supporting democratic reform. Of course, our main cooperation partner is the European Union in this matter; of course, the support of the EU member states is possible.

I must state that in 2021 the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement entered into force, which, in fact, is the joint agenda of democratic reforms. And we are determined to fully implement that agenda, we are determined to open an era of peaceful development for our country and our region. We also discussed the processes that take place in Armenia-Turkey relations, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. And I am happy to say that, in fact, we state that we have a common understanding of these processes, a common understanding that the peace agenda must really be implemented.

But we all know that this is not possible without the support of the international community, we are glad that our agenda is understood by our international partners. Let me thank you again for this warm welcome and express confidence that the results of the visit will give a new impetus to the further development of our relations.

Thank you. “

Nikol Pashinyan և Mark Rutte answered journalists’ questions.

The visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands has ended.