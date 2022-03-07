In front of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church 2023 It is planned to build a fountain complex. The area is currently in poor condition.

The mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan instructed to announce a design contest for the construction of fountains.

At the same time, it was noted that there can be no problem with the water supply of the area, as the water of the metro flowing into Getar can serve this purpose.