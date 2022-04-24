Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The message says:

“Dear Armenian people in the homeland, in the Diaspora,

Today, uniting in our sacred temples, directing our steps to the height of Tsitsernakaberd, to khachkars and monuments erected in communities around the world, we bring our homage to the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. They fell victim to the genocidal plan of the Ottoman authorities in their native settlements, on the roads of migration, by witnessing their loyalty to the ancestral faith, the values ​​they believed in, the vision of a free and independent life.

Our genocidal and stateless people, relying on God, found the will and strength to re-establish their independent statehood in the small eastern part of the historical homeland, to build a prosperous and prosperous life in different countries of the world that sheltered their children.

A century after the genocide, after the 44-day Artsakh war, the challenges facing our country, the geopolitical processes around the homeland, Azerbaijan’s aggressive and anti-Armenian policy prove that the threats to the safe and secure life of our patriotic people, especially the Armenians of Artsakh, have not been eliminated. In the memory of our holy martyrs, it is our cherished duty to unite, to protect the right of our Artsakh-Armenian people to live freely and independently, the security of our world in Armenia and Artsakh, to prevent the barbaric destruction of Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control.

It is our cherished duty to pursue the universal recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, that such a crime will never take place in the life of mankind, that justice be done to the victims of the genocide, and to all peoples who survived the genocide.

The commitment of state-national-church structures, all of us, must continue to be voiced on international platforms by the violated rights of our people of Artsakh, the just Armenian cause, for the sake of our nation’s dignified, bright life and future.

It is our prayer that the risen Lord, through the intercession of our holy martyrs, will grant peace to the whole world, security and prosperity to Armenia, Artsakh, our country, and our people all over the world. May the mercy, blessing and care of the Most High be the protection of all of us, today և always. Amen. “