It is one thing to capture a leopard on camera, another thing is to provide them protection from being harmed – Head of WWF Armenia – Panorama

Days in the past, digital camera traps of WWF Armenia (World Wide Fund) captured a leopard in Yenokavan village of Tavush area, the group reported on its web site. Earlier, in 2019, information unfold that a villager was attacked by a leopard in Yenokavan. A laboratory examination of the animal’s hair, taken as a pattern from the garments of a villager injured within the assault, confirmed with 99% accuracy that the animal was a lynx, not a leopard.

Following the incident, the specialists of WWF Armenia initiated a area analysis. As a outcome, the geography of digital camera placement was expanded. The cameras captured photographs and movies of the leopard in Yenokavan village in January of the continued yr, but the specialists have been ready to attain the scene and extract the photographs solely days in the past.

“It was impossible to reach the area earlier due to the situation with coronavirus. The injured villager continues insisting that he had been attacked by a leopard and we initiated the research. We are 90 percent certain the leopard captured by the camera is a male,” the Head of WWF Armenia Karen Manvelyan advised Panorama.am. Manvelyan confirmed that the proof of leopard prevalence within the space has been shared with Russian companions of the group as effectively.

“I recall the incident of the villager who had been attacked by the leopard. I was sure he had killed the animal. I am now happy to reveal I have been mistaken and thank God, the leopard is alive. This is another male leopard that would travel in the areas of Small and Greater Caucasus until caught and used “as carpet”,” Viktor Lukarevsky, main researcher at Russian State Reserve, Candidate of Biological Science advised Panorama.am, commenting on the most recent photographs of the leopard captured in Tavush. Lukarevsky has been concerned within the analysis of Caucasian leopards within the territory of Armenia because the 90s.

“In late 90s and early 2000s, me and Hrach Ghazaryan started the initiative to track and document all available information about leopards in Armenia. In 2001, the situation was quite similar to these days, we lacked only camera traps. We were examining all the areas nearby the Khosrov Forest reserve. We eventually found reliable signs of leopard presence in south of Armenia. We also found two leopard furs one of the animals believed to had been killed in 1995, the other – in 1998. Traces of leopard were spotted also in 2002-2003 in Meghri mountains,” the Russian specialist stated, pointing to the difficulty of replica because the animals should not ready to mate or unfold to different habitats being killed.

Speaking of the state of affairs with the preservation of leopards in Armenia, Manvelyan stated: “Over the past five years no leopard hunting case has been registered in Armenia. Habitat protection measures are in place, and we are working with the ministry of environment to strengthen those measures in Yenokavan area. Our partners and forestry workers will start works aimed at protection of the area. One thing is to capture an animal, the other is to provide protection from being harmed.”

In his phrases, the villager, who had suffered from the assault, has additionally been concerned within the analysis aimed toward preservation of leopards. He is set to work with a world group.

To word, the Armenian highland is a habitat of the endangered species of the Persian or the Caucasian Leopard. According to some sources, the Caucasian Leopard had been fairly generally unfold over Armenia within the 1970-80-s. However, over years, looking this animal had develop into so intensive that the Leopard was registered within the Red Data Book of the Armenian SSR in 1987. Presently, the Caucasian Leopard, is included within the Red Data Book of Armenia (2010) and on the IUCN Red List with the standing of the «critically endangered» and «endangered» species, respectively. In Armenia, the quantity of these animals ranges up to 10 people.