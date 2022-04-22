Home Armenia “It is not only the officials who are severely insulted ․ ... Armenia “It is not only the officials who are severely insulted ․ We also have cases with oppositionists “․ Arthur Davtyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “It is not only the officials who are severely insulted ․ We also have cases with oppositionists “․ Arthur Davtyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Nikol Pashinyan came out of the foam of his mouth and said, ‘We are sovereign.’ Vanetsyan |: Morning Armenia The Servicemen’s Insurance Fund has so far raised 72 billion drams, of which 11 billion in the form of donations | Morning Armenia Armenia must officially renounce its ambitions. Ali |: Morning Recent Posts Wildfires in Greece ravage the country forcing people out of their homes Vanetsyan’s press conference was monitored from the roof of the Opera House. Snipers... Trump has mild symptoms, White House chief of staff says John King: The reopening is now a full 50 state experiment The World Bank forecast for Armenia is quite pessimistic, but in reality, the picture... Most Popular The leading taxpayer of the banking system is ACBA Bank ACBA Bank is the first in the Armenian banking system in terms of taxes paid in the first quarter of 2022. In January, February and... No precipitation is expected in the regions on April 24 in Yerevan No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 23-27. No precipitation is expected in the regions today, on April 23, 24, 25, 26,... Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the EEC Minister for Customs Cooperation Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Maksat Mamitkanov, Member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Issues related to the... I wanted to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, but the actions of the new... Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali stated that he wanted to resolve the Karabakh conflict peacefully, but the peace talks stalled in 2019 after the statements... If Armenia does not sign a peace treaty, we will not recognize Armenia’s territorial... To sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali called for concrete talks with Yerevan. "If there are certain forces in Armenia that are still...