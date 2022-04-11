The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem simply uses all the opportunities to realize its interests. If they see an opportunity to do it at the expense of Russia’s interests, then they do it. The interlocutor of “Aravot” is a political scientist Robert Ghevondyan.

– Mr. Ghevondyan, if we try to define what outcome Russia will register as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, then in both cases what positions will Armenia and Artsakh find themselves in?

– Unlike the linear mentality, I do not think that a superpower like Russia has only one scenario, and defeat or victory can be formulated by one definition. Rather, we can say that there are different scenarios, and within the framework of those plans, Russia will probably achieve some success and in some sense will not. It is already clear that the blitzkrieg did not succeed, and Russia did not implement its “Plan A” and did not win with the way of thinking that started the war. It is clear that Ukraine will not be part of the imperialist, union programs planned and consistently implemented by Russia, and this means that we have a certain opportunity to maneuver and have greater ambitions in the political game. On the other hand, it is also clear that Russia will not lose in terms of final defeat, which is an opportunity for us in terms of Russia’s orientation in our region, to curb the Turkish-Azerbaijani factor and strengthen regional security. In other words, the situation is as it could be assumed. Russia definitely does not win and definitely does not lose, and that was the best that could be expected for us in this conflict.

– What opportunities and consequences are you hinting at, and if we connect the situation with the Artsakh problem, what is possible to outline at this moment?



– The Russian-Turkish agreements are still in force, at least in the sense that the security of the Republic of Armenia is ensured to some extent. In other words, Russia is not weakening enough for the agreements to lose their force. On the other hand, the union programs without Ukraine are problematic for Russia and may even lose their meaning, and at the moment Armenia, taking into account that Russia does not win in the final sense, has the opportunity to refrain from those programs and strengthen the statehood. We have got an opportunity in terms of time, which we must use both in the Artsakh issue and for the strengthening of the Republic of Armenia.

– The opposite camp claims that the weakening of Russia as a result of international sanctions and pressure will eventually affect us as well, because Russia is the guarantor of security in Artsakh and our only ally in the region.

– In terms of some, there is a rational approach to it, but I emphasize that the weakening of Russia’s position does not mean its final defeat or crushing, and the existing agreements, the security opportunities given to us by Russia are still valid and nothing threatens them yet. I say still because the situation in the world is changing very fast, and Armenia must be ready for different scenarios. You have to be ready, by not hanging security from one center and by differentiation. It is necessary not to go and knock on the doors of NATO or the United States, as some say, but to create a solid security system in which not only Russia or NATO will participate, but also other actors. Of course, their proportions will be different, closer relations with one, less with the other, but, nevertheless, that system is a necessity.

– According to your analysis, the Azeri invasion in the direction of Karaglkh in the Askeran region of Artsakh was conditioned only by the fact that Russia is busy with Ukraine or you can mention other factors.

– I do not think it was conditioned exclusively by that. Of course, it has to do, but not at all. The logic of a creeping war works, and Azerbaijan uses the opportunities very well to put pressure on Armenia at all points and achieve its own goals. Unfortunately, glory is not the last. Such actions will take place both in the territory of Artsakh and in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, if the Republic of Armenia does not draw conclusions and does not try to form the mentioned security system and at least to some extent restore the security system that existed before the 2020 war.

– How well-founded is the assertion that the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem “stabs” Russia in the back with the mentioned progress in Artsakh?

– In fact, it is not so, I do not agree. The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem simply uses all the opportunities to realize its interests. If they see an opportunity to do it at the expense of Russia, then they do it. If tomorrow there is an opportunity to do it together with Russia, they will do it too.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

“Aravot” daily

09.04.2022: