Azerbaijan will soon complete the construction of a new road replacing the Berdzor-Aghavno road. Recently, the Azerbaijani media published photos from the construction of the road. The new road connecting Armenia with Artsakh will start from the village of Kornidzor in Goris, then pass through the villages of Hin Shen and Mets Shen in Artsakh, and then will join the Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor highways. According to various Azerbaijani media, the 32 km long road will be controlled by Russian peacekeepers. By the way, the gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh can also pass through that road.

The provision of building a new communication road instead of the Lachin Corridor is enshrined in the second paragraph of point 6 of the November 9 announcement. “According to the parties, in order to ensure the connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, a project for the construction of a new route along the Lachin corridor must be approved within the next three years,” the statement reads.

It is not clear to Vitaly Mangasaryan, an expert at the Henaket think tank, whether the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides had discussed the new road construction project. “There has been no public announcement about such a discussion, and it can be assumed that such a discussion either did not take place, and Baku alone decided the route, all the other circumstances, or there were” secret or verbal agreements “, for which “Maybe we will find out about it in the future,” our interlocutor emphasizes. He also draws attention to the urgency of the Azerbaijanis.

According to the statement, the project of a new road was to be approved in 3 years, while, according to Azerbaijani media, in the summer of 2022 (in a few months) the Azerbaijanis will cut the red ribbon of the entire highway.

“Why is Azerbaijan in a hurry? How did it turn out that not only two years after the announcement, not only the road project, but the whole road is being implemented?” What are the relevant Armenian bodies doing? “After all, the hasty construction of that road is not in our interests, as we will lose control of the town of Berdzor, Aghavno and several other villages, and the Armenians living there will have to leave their homes,” he stressed.

