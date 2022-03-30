“It is not clear why the Armenian organizations in the United States were afraid to say a sour word to the Kremlin, not being representatives of the Armenian state and not bearing any responsibility for the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia.” Hovsep Khurshudyan |: Morning:
“It is not clear why the Armenian organizations in the United States were afraid to say a sour word to the Kremlin, not being representatives of the Armenian state and not bearing any responsibility for the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia.” Hovsep Khurshudyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia