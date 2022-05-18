Encouragement in Armenian acceptable equivalents having: foreign from the words: to avoid About:

(30th issue)

Why do Armenian speakers use foreign words? The reasons are different ․ The influence of foreign languages, xenophobia, the desire to be “fashionable”, not to open dictionaries, not to control one’s own speech.

It is natural for foreign words to enter the language, but it is not acceptable to attach them when there are հայերեն their Armenian equivalents are usable.

In order to prevent the “establishment” of foreign languages ​​in the language, we continue to publish a new list of Armenian equivalents of foreign words, already the 30th. And as always, we urge you to use Armenian equivalents.

By the way, you can see all the previously published words in the “Foreign words” section of the Language Committee’s website (Linguistic Committee-Armenian).

associative

Demilitarization – demilitarization

Demonstration – 1. show, 2 ցույց display, display

demoralization – immorality

crew – crew

evacuator – tow truck

Extraordinary – 1. unusual, extraordinary, unusual, 2 ․ strange

tax – floor, duty

Theocracy – Theocracy

hatch – appearance, appearance, face

Cynologist – canine

anthem – anthem

mazol – stone

monarchy – monarchy

Sponsor – Sponsor

verdict – verdict, verdict

video – video, video

video call – video call

վյու – 1 ․ scene, 2 ․ views:

tautology – 1. duplication, 2. identity

temperament – 1 ․ temperament, character, 2 ․ ayun

Tomography – stratigraphy

torches – rod, floor

tragedy – tragedy

tribunal – court

triumph – 1. victory, victory, triumph, victory

call – phone call

քոնթենթ / կոնտենտ – 1 ․ content, 2․content

fiction – fiction (imaginary thing)

Flexible – flexible, adaptable

LANGUAGE COMMITTEE