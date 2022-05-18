Encouragement in Armenian acceptable equivalents having: foreign from the words: to avoid About:
(30th issue)
Why do Armenian speakers use foreign words? The reasons are different ․ The influence of foreign languages, xenophobia, the desire to be “fashionable”, not to open dictionaries, not to control one’s own speech.
It is natural for foreign words to enter the language, but it is not acceptable to attach them when there are հայերեն their Armenian equivalents are usable.
In order to prevent the “establishment” of foreign languages in the language, we continue to publish a new list of Armenian equivalents of foreign words, already the 30th. And as always, we urge you to use Armenian equivalents.
By the way, you can see all the previously published words in the “Foreign words” section of the Language Committee’s website (Linguistic Committee-Armenian).
- associative
- Demilitarization – demilitarization
- Demonstration – 1. show, 2 ցույց display, display
- demoralization – immorality
- crew – crew
- evacuator – tow truck
- Extraordinary – 1. unusual, extraordinary, unusual, 2 ․ strange
- tax – floor, duty
- Theocracy – Theocracy
- hatch – appearance, appearance, face
- Cynologist – canine
- anthem – anthem
- mazol – stone
- monarchy – monarchy
- Sponsor – Sponsor
- verdict – verdict, verdict
- video – video, video
- video call – video call
- վյու – 1 ․ scene, 2 ․ views:
- tautology – 1. duplication, 2. identity
- temperament – 1 ․ temperament, character, 2 ․ ayun
- Tomography – stratigraphy
- torches – rod, floor
- tragedy – tragedy
- tribunal – court
- triumph – 1. victory, victory, triumph, victory
- call – phone call
- քոնթենթ / կոնտենտ – 1 ․ content, 2․content
- fiction – fiction (imaginary thing)
- Flexible – flexible, adaptable
LANGUAGE COMMITTEE
